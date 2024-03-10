ADVERTISEMENT
Top 5 sweetest celebrity mother-child relationships that stand out for us

From Tiwa Savage and her son Jamal to Mercy Johnson and her four kids, these mothers have shown us the beauty and joy of motherhood.

It's a day set aside to appreciate and honour the love and sacrifices that mothers make for their families and society.

Many Nigerian female celebrities are also mothers who successfully balance their careers with their duties as moms.

In this article, we celebrate five Nigerian celebrity mother-child relationships that we love that showcase the special bond between these mothers and their children:

The popular Nigerian musician shares a close bond with her son, Jamal. Since he was born, the actress has taken to the public to confess her love for her son many times.

She often shares photos and videos of Jamal on social media, showing their playful and loving relationship. Many of their videos are fun and goofy, and we love watching them.

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh is a proud mother of one son, and she expresses her love and joy for him often on social media.

According to her, the young man is her greatest achievement, and she lets the world know this by sharing lovely pictures and videos of him, as well as publicly showering him with love and gifts.

These duo represent one of the most talked-about mother-child relationships in the entertainment industry

Ojo has remained a strong and supportive mother to her daughter, and they share a beautiful bond. Priscilla often shares heartfelt messages of love and appreciation for her mother on social media, thanking her for always being there for her.

The singer's daughter, Adejare Kosoko, was born in 2020 and has brought immense joy and pride to Simi and her husband, Adekunle Gold.

Despite her busy schedule, Simi has been able to balance her career and motherhood, often sharing adorable photos and videos of her daughter on social media.

The little child has featured in many videos by the couple, especially with Simi, and they are fun to watch, making us love the concept of motherhood.

Mercy Johnson, a renowned Nollywood actress, has four children with her husband, Prince Okojie, and they share a beautiful bond.

The actress regularly shares pictures of her family on social media, and they always look happy and content.

Mercy Johnson is a hands-on mother and often spends quality time with her kids, who also look up to her, evident in the way they interact with her. Their relationship is filled with love, care, and mutual respect, and we love it.

This article was originally published in 2023.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

