Nollywood actress Monalisa Chinda has celebrated her fifth wedding anniversary with her hubby, Victor Tonye Coker.
Monalisa Chinda celebrates 5th wedding anniversary
Happy anniversary to the Cokers from all of us at Pulse.
The movie star took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, where she celebrated her anniversary.
"It’s 5 years today…We meoveeeee ❤️🥰 #victorandmonalisacoker,'' she wrote.
This is the movie star's second marriage.
In 2009, Chinda announced that she was getting a divorce from her then-husband, Dejo Richards.
According to the actress, the marriage was marred with domestic violence amidst other allegations.
Chinda and Dejo Richards have a daughter together.
