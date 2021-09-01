RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Monalisa Chinda celebrates 5th wedding anniversary

Happy anniversary to the Cokers from all of us at Pulse.

Monalisa Chinda and husband, Victor Tonye Coker [KemiFilani]

Nollywood actress Monalisa Chinda has celebrated her fifth wedding anniversary with her hubby, Victor Tonye Coker.

The movie star took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, where she celebrated her anniversary.

"It’s 5 years today…We meoveeeee ❤️🥰 #victorandmonalisacoker,'' she wrote.

This is the movie star's second marriage.

In 2009, Chinda announced that she was getting a divorce from her then-husband, Dejo Richards.

According to the actress, the marriage was marred with domestic violence amidst other allegations.

Chinda and Dejo Richards have a daughter together.

