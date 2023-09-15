ADVERTISEMENT
Mohbad's Canadian visa was released on the day he passed away - Samklef

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He attests that the circumstances behind Mohbad's death are deeper than they seem.

Samklef claims that Mohbad recieved his Canadian visa the day he died.[Instagram/Samklef]
Samklef claims that Mohbad recieved his Canadian visa the day he died.[Instagram/Samklef]

He alleged that Mohbad had applied for a Canadian visa before his death and not only that, it was granted and released the very day he died. Samklef made this 'revelation' on his Instagram page on Thursday, September 14, 2023; after which he promised to say more on his livestream.

The post read, "It gets deep! Mohbad’s Canada Visa came out the same day he died! Will be going live on my other page! This matter no fit die like this. It’s deeper than what we Dey see. Going live on @samklefmuzik can’t use my main page for life for now. The full truth about his death will emerge soon, and it’s more complex than it appears."

Since the sad passing of the singer and the numerous reports that followed, Samklef has dedicated his social media platforms to seeking justice for the late artiste. In another post, he called for other celebrities to join him in his battle against injustice and fight for the truth.

His post read, "Samklef calls on other celebrities. Please, other celebrities should utilise their platforms to voice their condemnation of this injustice. Let's set aside our ego and pride to collectively advocate for justice in memory of this young star. Mohbad!"

Fast-rising star Mohbad died on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, taking Nigerians by a rude shock. He was then buried in his hometown in Ikorodu the very next day. Samklef the producer-cum-blogger has pressed for the proper burial of the star, stressing that the burial that he was given was not fitting for his calibre.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

