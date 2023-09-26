Mohbad did not die in our facility, he was dead on arrival - Hospital

Issued via their official Instagram account on Monday, September 25, 2023, the hospital expressly clarified that Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad was dead on arrival at their facility.

The statement went into detail about Mohbad's state when he arrived at the hospital on September 12, 2023, stressing that he was already stiff long before his body was brought in.

The statement read in part, "We consider it pertinent to put on record that at about 04:30 pm on 12th of September 2023, the lifeless body of Mr Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba was brought to our medical facility and our medical team immediately sprang into action and after assessment, it was discovered that there was no sign of life, no central or peripheral pulse, no heartbeat, no recordable vital signs and his pupils were fixed and dilated."

Going further, the hospital also stated that Mohbad was said to have been treated at home via an injection by a nurse before he died. After failed attempts at resuscitation, upon their assessment by their medical team, they advised that Mohbad's lifeless body be taken to the nearest morgue. They also let it be known that said nurse who administered an injection to the singer was not part of their staff, and that he was never treated in their facility.

"Upon enquiry about the circumstances leading to the emergency, it was informed that the deceased was being treated at home by a nurse and that she administered injections on him. Our team therefore advised that the body be taken to the nearest government Hospital where he can be deposited in the morgue. Let it be known that he was not a patient of Perez Medcare Hospital and was never admitted at the hospital at any material time whatsoever also the staff who was said to be administering treatment on him at home is not our staff," the statement continued.