ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Mohbad did not die in our facility, he was dead on arrival - Hospital

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

The hospital also clarified that he was not treated in their hospital either.

The healthcare facility stresses that he was dead on arrival.
The healthcare facility stresses that he was dead on arrival.

Recommended articles

Issued via their official Instagram account on Monday, September 25, 2023, the hospital expressly clarified that Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad was dead on arrival at their facility.

The statement went into detail about Mohbad's state when he arrived at the hospital on September 12, 2023, stressing that he was already stiff long before his body was brought in.

The statement read in part, "We consider it pertinent to put on record that at about 04:30 pm on 12th of September 2023, the lifeless body of Mr Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba was brought to our medical facility and our medical team immediately sprang into action and after assessment, it was discovered that there was no sign of life, no central or peripheral pulse, no heartbeat, no recordable vital signs and his pupils were fixed and dilated."

ADVERTISEMENT

Going further, the hospital also stated that Mohbad was said to have been treated at home via an injection by a nurse before he died. After failed attempts at resuscitation, upon their assessment by their medical team, they advised that Mohbad's lifeless body be taken to the nearest morgue. They also let it be known that said nurse who administered an injection to the singer was not part of their staff, and that he was never treated in their facility.

"Upon enquiry about the circumstances leading to the emergency, it was informed that the deceased was being treated at home by a nurse and that she administered injections on him. Our team therefore advised that the body be taken to the nearest government Hospital where he can be deposited in the morgue. Let it be known that he was not a patient of Perez Medcare Hospital and was never admitted at the hospital at any material time whatsoever also the staff who was said to be administering treatment on him at home is not our staff," the statement continued.

The circumstances revolving around the late singer's passing are currently under investigation by the Nigeria Police. Following the launch of the investigation, his body was exhumed and an autopsy was carried out. However, the results of the autopsy are yet to be released.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Popular Nollywood actor Pa Yemi 'Suara' Adeyemi has passed away

Popular Nollywood actor Pa Yemi 'Suara' Adeyemi has passed away

Oladapo bares his heart in 'Incase I Never Love Again,'

Oladapo bares his heart in 'Incase I Never Love Again,'

Burna Boy & J Hus are headliners for Afro Nation Nigeria concert

Burna Boy & J Hus are headliners for Afro Nation Nigeria concert

Gideon Okeke and Ebuka grace 'BBNaija All Stars' as special guests

Gideon Okeke and Ebuka grace 'BBNaija All Stars' as special guests

Mercy and Pere seal it off with a kiss on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Mercy and Pere seal it off with a kiss on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Mohbad did not die in our facility, he was dead on arrival - Hospital

Mohbad did not die in our facility, he was dead on arrival - Hospital

Please be thorough with the investigation into Mohbad's death - Banky W

Please be thorough with the investigation into Mohbad's death - Banky W

Cross emerges final Head-of-House on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Cross emerges final Head-of-House on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Whitemoney's team responds to allegations that they sold his votes

Whitemoney's team responds to allegations that they sold his votes

Pulse Sports

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend branded 'fine boy no pimple' in Dubai

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend branded 'fine boy no pimple' in Dubai

Give us Mourinho! Chelsea fans beg for 'Special One' after latest defeat

Give us Mourinho! Chelsea fans beg for 'Special One' after latest defeat

Check out Cristiano Ronaldo’s amazing car collection reportedly worth over a staggering N20 BILLION

Check out Cristiano Ronaldo’s amazing car collection reportedly worth over a staggering N20 BILLION

Anthony Joshua and Burna Boy: Nigerian-born boxer and African giant team up for Boss at Milan Fashion Week

Anthony Joshua and Burna Boy: Nigerian-born boxer and African giant team up for Boss at Milan Fashion Week

How Nigerians can vote for Osimhen to win FIFA Best Player Award ahead of Messi

How Nigerians can vote for Osimhen to win FIFA Best Player Award ahead of Messi

I want to 'teach' after football - Lionel Messi opens up on retirement plan

I want to 'teach' after football - Lionel Messi opens up on retirement plan

It was a money issue — Jay Jay Okocha on why he snubbed Europe's big clubs

It was a money issue — Jay Jay Okocha on why he snubbed Europe's big clubs

North London Derby: Postecoglou threatens to 'scare the life out' of Arsenal

North London Derby: Postecoglou threatens to 'scare the life out' of Arsenal

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Regina Daniels wants everyone to know that her marriage to Ned Nwoko is going great. [Instagram/ReginaDaniels]

My marriage is sweeter than what you see online - Regina Daniels

Mohbad's body is on its way to the coroners to be autopsied

Police finally dig up Mohbad's body, autopsy to commence soon

In celebration of the remarkable Street-hop sensation Mohbad

Davido, Zlatan, Falz, others attend Mohbad’s candlelight procession in Lagos

Marlian records founder Naira Marley and his signee Mohbad [Instagram/NairaMarley] [Instagram/Mohbad]

Naira Marley loses 500,000 Instagram followers over Mohbad's death