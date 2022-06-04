Michael Aboh of Zule Zoo is dead

Nigerian singer Mike Aboh of the famous music group Zule Zoo is dead.
The music star's death was announced by his other group member, Al-Hassan Ibrahim, via their official Instagram page on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
According to Ibrahim, Aboh slumped and died in the bathroom while having his bath.
"It is so sad and quick to say after our long run together in this life to live a better life coming short for you...My brother collapsed why taking his bath this morning and now My Michael is no more🥲🥲🥲🥹," he wrote.
"Tears has behold my eyes and my hands are shaking as I can't hide the fact that you've passed on on this day😭😭😭 really cannot question God for I have lost the other part of myself, a brother and a friend😢😢😢."
"Oh Death Why? Rest In Peace #Michael #RIPMichael #RIPMichaelZulezoo #MichaelZulezoo #zulezoo #death #michael #michael&into"
May his soul rest in peace.
Aboh has been reportedly ill for a while now. According to several reports, the singer relocated to his home state, Benue, where he has been residing.
Zule Zoo were one of the biggest musical groups in the early 2000s.
They rose to the limelight after the success of their smash hit, ‘Kerewa’, which was banned by the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission, NBC, for obscene content was the delight of many music lover in Nigeria in the early 2000s.
