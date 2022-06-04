Michael Aboh of Zule Zoo is dead

According to Ibrahim, Aboh slumped and died in the bathroom while having his bath.

"It is so sad and quick to say after our long run together in this life to live a better life coming short for you...My brother collapsed why taking his bath this morning and now My Michael is no more🥲🥲🥲🥹," he wrote.

"Tears has behold my eyes and my hands are shaking as I can't hide the fact that you've passed on on this day😭😭😭 really cannot question God for I have lost the other part of myself, a brother and a friend😢😢😢."

May his soul rest in peace.

Aboh has been reportedly ill for a while now. According to several reports, the singer relocated to his home state, Benue, where he has been residing.

Zule Zoo were one of the biggest musical groups in the early 2000s.