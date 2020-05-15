Mercy Johnson is celebrating her husband, Prince Odi Okojie on his birthday with some cute messages.

The couple recently welcomed their fourth child together.

In a message shared via her Instagram page on Friday, May 15, 2020, the beautiful actress couldn't hide her feelings for her husband.

Mercy Johnson [Instagram/MercyJohnsonOkojie]

"Allow me flood your timeline, it's my Besties birthday....hmmmm my love 😂🙈🙈 All paths lead to you, you are my destination," she wrote.

"Thank you for all you do to make it all better, when you hold my hand, I fear nothing and can face the world. We love you so much, Babes.

Mercy Johnson and Odi Okojie tied the knot back in 2011.

Mercy Johnson Okojie and her kids [Instagram/MercyJohnsonOkojie]

The couple is blessed with four beautiful children.