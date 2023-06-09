Mercy Johnson bids farewell as she lays father to rest

The talented actress shared the news and sorrowful moments from the funeral on her Instagram page on Friday, June 9, 2023.

In a series of photos she posted, Johnson expressed her gratitude to her colleagues, fans, and followers for their love and prayers during this difficult time.

She captioned the photos with a solemn message, saying, "What we once enjoyed deeply, we can never lose'. I will keep all my memories close to my heart. Thank God for a successful burial. May we never be in this position again. I appreciate all your love and prayers. It meant a lot."

The heartbreaking news of her father's passing was initially shared by the actress on her Instagram account on Friday afternoon, May 5, 2023.

She shared a video from her father's 74th birthday celebration, expressing her deep sorrow and questioning why he was taken away from her.

In her emotional tribute, she wrote, "For the rest of my life Daddy, I will keep asking God why? I don't think I will ever understand why he has taken you from me. And if he responds, I don't even think I will accept it. They say love saves, but my love did not keep you here with us. The great pain I feel now is the greatest pain of all. Rest in Peace, my gentle father, NWO Johnson Ametuo Daniel. D.A Johnson, God clearly loves you more, that's the only explanation that makes any sense to me."

Mercy Johnson Okojie, beyond being a talented actress, is also a film director and producer. She has graced the screen with her remarkable performances in notable movies such as The Ghost and the Tout, Battle on Buka Street, and Passport.