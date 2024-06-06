I have over ₦100 million with them - Mercy Eke in dismay over closure of Heritage Bank

One of such customers is "Big Brother Naija" season 4 winner, Mercy Eke, who says she had over ₦100 million in her account with the bank.

Taking to X on June 6, 2024, Eke said that she had been hoping for the best since the news broke on Monday, June 3, 2024.

"I really don’t know how to react about this…I have been hoping for the best...thinking there’s a way out," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her followers promptly responded to her post, asking questions and reassuring her that she would get her money back.

A fan said, "Queen Mercy Eke CBN said they will attend to people with 5M or lower first before they attend to people with multiple millions but it may take time." Eke responded, "That’s the problem. How can they pay 5 million from someone’s millions?"

When another concerned fan asked if she had an account with Heritage Bank, the reality TV star confirmed saying, "I do…and have above 100m with them."

ADVERTISEMENT

A fan then asked the former winner why she chose Heritage Bank over the more popular banks and in response, she stated that she had to.

"That was the bank that sponsored BBN during my set, for them to pay our money we were advised to open an account with them… stupid me went ahead and funded the account…don’t worry I’m full of regrets right now," Eke explained.

It is worthy of note that Bashir Nuhu, the director of communications and public affairs, NDIC, in a statement, said that relevant laws necessitated immediate actions to safeguard depositors’ funds.

“Depositors of the bank that have alternate accounts within the industry will be paid up to the insured amount of ₦5 million per depositor using their Bank Verification Number (BVN) to locate their alternate account. While depositors with funds in excess of ₦5 million will be paid liquidation dividend upon realisation of the bank’s assets and recovery of debts owed to the bank,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nuhu advised all depositors of the defunct bank without alternate bank accounts in the industry to visit the nearest branch of the bank with proof of account ownership, and verifiable means of identification.