CBN revokes licence of Heritage Bank with immediate effect

News Agency Of Nigeria

The CBN says Heritage Bank has continued to suffer and has no reasonable prospects of recovery.

The CBN took the action against Heritage Bank to strengthen public confidence in the banking system [Nairametrics]
The CBN took the action against Heritage Bank to strengthen public confidence in the banking system [Nairametrics]

This is according to a statement issued by Hakama Sidi-Ali, the Acting Director, Corporate Communications Department on Monday in Abuja.

Sidi-Ali said that the action was in accordance with the apex bank's mandate to promote a sound financial system in Nigeria and in exercise of its powers under Section 12 of the Banks and Other Financial Act.

This action became necessary due to the bank's breach of Section 12 (1) of BOFIA.

"The Board and Management of the bank have not been able to improve the bank's financial performance, a situation which constitutes a threat to financial stability.

"This follows a period during which the CBN engaged with the bank and prescribed various supervisory steps intended to stem the decline.

"Regrettably, the bank has continued to suffer and has no reasonable prospects of recovery, thereby, making the revocation of the licence the next necessary step," she said.

According to her, the CBN took the action to strengthen public confidence in the banking system and ensure that the soundness of the financial system is not impaired.

"The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) is hereby appointed as the Liquidator of the bank in accordance with Section 12 (2) of BOFIA, 2020.

"We wish to assure the public that the Nigerian financial system remains on a solid footing.

"The action we are taking today reflects our continued commitment to take all necessary steps to ensure the safety and soundness of our financial system," she said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

