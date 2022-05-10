RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'My first wife lied, I built my house by myself' – Mercy Aigbe’s husband Kazim Adeoti breaks silence

Mercy Aigbe, Kazim Adeoti and Funsho Adeoti [Instagram/RealMercyAigbe] [Instagram/KazimAdeoti] [Instagram/AsiwajuCouture]
Funsho had alleged that she was the owner of the property Adeoti and Aigbe have been showing off on social media.

In a lengthy post shared via his Instagram page, the businessman gave a detailed breakdown of how he has been managing his homes.

“I have read many things that have been written about me and my family. Many of which are fabricated lies and some directly from my first wife (which understandably is angry I married a second wife)," he wrote.

“At this point, it is necessary I put record straight. I have two wives. One lives in the US while the other lives with me in Nigeria. As a matter of fact, I just got back from America 3 days ago where I spent quality time with my family and tried to mend fences with my first wife who is obviously still angry I married a second wife (A move my religion permits as a Muslim )."

‘'And talking about being a Muslim and a responsible man, I make sure none of my family in the US or Nigeria is suffering. It is laughable that some people said I have abandoned my US family."

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe and her new man Adeoti Kazim [Instagram/RealMercyAigbe]
Adeoti explained how he meets up with the running of his home in the United States. He also debunked Funsho's claims, insisting that he built the house alone.

"For the record, I ensure my US family gets 1500 dollars since 2016 monthly until recently when I reviewed it to 1000 dollars cos our daughter is now in the private university and I have been solely responsible for her school fees and upkeep."

"In as much as there is nothing bad in husband and wife building house together, in my case, we did not. I built the house by myself," he wrote.

“When I was furnishing the house, she bought some furnishing materials and part of the money I have refunded. My second wife had added some furnishing to the house as well."

"It is not in my character to speak ill of people who were once friends not to talk of my first wife (who is still my wife as we speak). I will not speak ill of her for the sake of good and bad times we shared and the good kids that God gave us.''

“It is understandable that my first wife is unhappy about getting a second wife but she left me no choice when she relocated permanently to the US."

"I am a Muslim and Islam permits me to marry more than one wife as long as I take care of them and I don’t maltreat them. I can stand before God and man that as a man, I have done my best not to maltreat them."

“And I will not paint my first wife bad no matter what or use foul language on her and her family (who have been with us all through this journey)."

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe and her husband Adeoti Kazim [MediaRoomHub]
Adeoti's statement came hours after his first wife, Funsho called him out on social media about their house.

Aigbe had shared videos and photos from the house allegedly owned by Funsho and Adeoti.

The photos were taken just before the new couple stepped out for Ini Edo's 40th birthday bash.

