Mercy Aigbe's estranged husband calls her a prostitute as they continue to drag each other on IG

In his latest post, the businessman called his former wife a prostitute who he would have exposed if not for their son.

"It doesn't take me a minute to expose all your shady secrets, callous, inhuman and prostitution acts with all your so-called marketer. But I won't because of my son, Juwon and your very good mother," he wrote.

Pulse Nigeria

"But when the time comes, the whole world will still know the fake life you are living and you need to stop all this your arrogant life."

In a swift response, the movie star blasted her former husband, calling him a shameless man.

"Abeg nobody should call me oh!!! This man wants to see craze. Lanre Gentry o fe ri werey! I am ready for you day and I will forget my home training! I go forget public figure! Just bring it on!!! Shameless man," she wrote.

Pulse Nigeria

Aigbe and Gentry renewed their rift on social media on Father's Day after the movie star shared a post on IG where she praised herself for being a 'father' to her children.

That post didn't sit well with Gentry as he called her out.

Aigbe and Gentry have been at loggerheads since their messy separation in 2017.