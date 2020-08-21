American rapper, Megan Thee Stallion has finally put the rumours to rest as she identifies rapper, Tory Lanez as her shooter.

The music star took to her Instagram live where she revealed that she was shot by the rapper back in July.

"I'm from the south side it ain't like I'm going to go to the public and tell the police about my business. I'm not going to allow you people to keep lying to my face," she said.

"So you are so worried about it, Tory shot me! You shot me! and you got your publicist and people going to these blogs and lying, stop lying."

"Why lie? I don't understand. I tried to keep the situation off the Internet but you keep dragging it. Mutherf**ker lying that I hit him, I never hit you, lying that she's pissed because he was hitting it with Kylie, no I wasn't."

"You shot me. There were only four people in the car, me you, my home girl and your security...I get out of the car. I'm done arguing, I'm out of the car, this n**ga from the back seat of the car started shooting at me! You shot me!"

Megan's video is coming barely 24 hours after she shared photos from the injuries she sustained after a shooting incident a few weeks ago.

Megan Thee Stallion gunshot wound

In July there were reports that she was allegedly shot by Canadian rapper, Tory Lanez.

PageSix reported that the rapper fired the gunshots during an altercation with Meghan in his car.

"Tory fired the shots from within the vehicle while Megan was outside trying to leave. There is a video and the police are investigating. This is a case of a man physically harming and abusing a woman," the source revealed.

Megan's video is coming barely 24 hours after she shared the photos from the injuries she sustained after a shooting incident a few weeks ago. [Instagram/TheeStallion]

The report came days after a video surfaced online of Megan exiting Lanez’s SUV with what appeared to be blood dripping from her feet.