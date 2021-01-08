Media personality Shade Ladipo has come hard on reality TV star, Tacha for celebrating after American rapper Nicki Minaj followed her on Instagram.

The media girl made this known via her Instagram stories on Friday, January 8, 2021, while reacting to the news of American billionaire, Elon Musk's new position as the richest man in the world.

"Elon Musk is the richest man in the world and went back to work. Your fave is shooting video and crying because of Nicki Minaj following. Choose your faves carefully. #NoShades," she wrote.

Shade Ladipo mocks reality TV star Tacha over her excitement after Nicki Minaj followed her on Instagram. [Instagram/ShadeLadipo]

Ladipo's post is coming days after Tacha made a public service announcement of her new achievement.

The reality TV star revealed that she was now one of the 318 persons, Nicki Minaj follows on Instagram.

A very excited Tacha went on to announce that her fee had gone up, adding that she was no longer on the same level as others in the entertainment industry.