MBGN 2021: Miss Abuja Oluchi Madubuike crowned Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria

The new beauty queen was crowned on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos.

She will be representing Nigeria at the 2021 Miss World pageant, which will take place in Puerto Rico on Dec 16, 2021.

The first runner-up was Miss Anambra, Maristella Okpala, she will represent Nigeria at the Miss Universe pageant.

Miss Abia, Adaeze Chineme emerged as the second runner-up and will represent Nigeria at Miss Supranational.

Miss Bayelsa, Mercy Jessica Odjugo, clinched the third runner-up position. She is MBGN Tourism.

The event kicked off with the 37 contestants, dressed in bikini attires. It was followed by the evening outfits which was a major highlight of the evening.

Guests were entertained with performances from the 'Koko master' himself, Dbanj and rapper Vector.