RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

MBGN 2021: Miss Abuja Oluchi Madubuike crowned Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Madubuike will represent Nigeria at the 2021 Miss World pageant.

Oluchi Madubuike the newly crowned Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria [Pulse]

Miss Oluchi Madubuike has been crowned the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria.

Recommended articles

The new beauty queen was crowned on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos.

She will be representing Nigeria at the 2021 Miss World pageant, which will take place in Puerto Rico on Dec 16, 2021.

www.instagram.com

The first runner-up was Miss Anambra, Maristella Okpala, she will represent Nigeria at the Miss Universe pageant.

Miss Abia, Adaeze Chineme emerged as the second runner-up and will represent Nigeria at Miss Supranational.

Miss Bayelsa, Mercy Jessica Odjugo, clinched the third runner-up position. She is MBGN Tourism.

www.instagram.com

The event kicked off with the 37 contestants, dressed in bikini attires. It was followed by the evening outfits which was a major highlight of the evening.

Guests were entertained with performances from the 'Koko master' himself, Dbanj and rapper Vector.

Toke Makinwa and Bovi were the hosts for the evening.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

MBGN 2021: Miss Abuja Oluchi Madubuike crowned Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria

Davido lifts suspension of his aide Israel DMW

Burna Boy says he will not release an album till further notice

Johnnie Walker debunks social stereotypes during the BBN 'No Labels' task

'I know I'm not without mistakes' - 2Face Idibia says as he shares loved up photos with wife Annie

Review: Chike Agada’s “Venus”

Nigerian teen sensation, Puppy Pound rebrand and return as a duo

BBNaija 2021: Cross declares his love for Queen

The official trailer for Kunle Afolayan's 'Swallow' is here!

Trending

Nollywood veteran Chinwetalu Agu spotted wearing a Biafran flag outfit

Nollywood veteran Chinwetalu Agu [LIB]

BBNaija 2021: Daddy Freeze celebrates Whitemoney for looking away after Angel flashed her private part

Whitemoney [Twitter/ caramel_jane]

Burna Boy attends Man United's game at Old Trafford, brings out Paul Pogba at his set at Parklife festival

Burna Boy (Instagram/ParkLife)

Tonto Dikeh says ex Prince Kpokpogri is planning to expose her nudes

Tonto Dikeh and her ex boyfriend Comrade Prince Kpokpogri [Instagram/TontoDikeh] [DailyTimes]