'Friends are the worst, family can f**k you up' - Mayorkun says as he dishes out advice to youths

Odion Okonofua

The music star advises Nigerian youths to also save for retirement.

Nigerian music star Mayorkun [Instagram/IamMayorkun]

Nigerian singer Adewale Mayowa Emmanuel popularly known as Mayorkun has given his peers some advice that will help them succeed in life.

The music star shared his thoughts via his SnapChat page on Thursday, June 3, 2021.

"Enjoy your youth but save for retirement. Your bad character will give you out eventually. Family can fuck you up. Friends are the worst. Get sense for Lagos," he wrote.

The music star advises Nigerian youths to also save for retirement. [Instagram/IamMsyorkun] Pulse Nigeria

"You got something to say? Say it. Don't hold it (not me though, I leave). Know your lane before trailer use you do driving test. People wen dey okay for my country nor many like that."

"If you want it, work for it. There's a higher chance to get it by work than by luck. Don't Indulge/tolerate whatever you don't like on first instance. That's the first door to see finish/disrespect."

Mayorkun is a Nigerian singer, songwriter and pianist

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

