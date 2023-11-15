ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

May God forgive you all for bashing him - Singer Viktoh on Oladips' death

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

To him, this is the reason why men don't like to be vulnerable.

Nigerian singer Viktoh mourns the loss of Oladips [Instagram/Viktoh_og]
Nigerian singer Viktoh mourns the loss of Oladips [Instagram/Viktoh_og]

Recommended articles

The singer, who knew about the death before it was announced, has been vocal on Twitter since the tragic news of Oladips' death was announced, expressing his disappointment in people's reactions to the rapper's outcry yesterday, November 14, 2023.

Viktoh said that he had seen multitudes of comments on social media regarding Oladips before he passed, where he was called a cloutchaser for asking for help. He stressed that situations like these are why it is difficult for men to open up about their issues.

He said, "The f**ked up thing is you can't even retire from being a man for a few seconds to speak about the problems you're going through without people thinking that you're just chasing clout or you're just weak. A lot of people are going through shit, I've had my own experiences but I thank God for my life. I've seen a lot of comments and now everyone is rushing to say rest in peace, may God forgive you all."

ADVERTISEMENT

Yesterday, November 14, 2023, Oladips posted to his Instagram story asking for his friend to return to his house because he did not want to be left alone at that time.

Following his friend's return, the rapper asked to be taken to the hospital. He also posted a tweet letting his followers know that he was not feeling well—a tweet that became his last.

Not long after, his friend took to Instagram to post a video of the rapper unconscious in the backseat, calling his name amidst tears.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was announced on the morning of November 15, 2023, that Oladips had succumbed to the illness he had been secretly battling for two years.

Fans have since been overwhelmed by grief following the news.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Late rapper Oladips was set to release a new album on Friday

Late rapper Oladips was set to release a new album on Friday

May God forgive you all for bashing him - Singer Viktoh on Oladips' death

May God forgive you all for bashing him - Singer Viktoh on Oladips' death

Breath of Life Shines Bright: Unveiling the Magic of AFRIFF 2023

Breath of Life Shines Bright: Unveiling the Magic of AFRIFF 2023

African Dancehall superstar Shatta Wale releases new single 'Designer'

African Dancehall superstar Shatta Wale releases new single 'Designer'

Nigerian rapper Oladips passes away at age 28 after battling undisclosed illness

Nigerian rapper Oladips passes away at age 28 after battling undisclosed illness

Reekado Banks unveils new exciting single 'Fakosi'

Reekado Banks unveils new exciting single 'Fakosi'

Asake releases 'Lonely At The Top' remix featuring H.E.R

Asake releases 'Lonely At The Top' remix featuring H.E.R

Will Smith's reps deny allegations that actor slept with Duane Martin

Will Smith's reps deny allegations that actor slept with Duane Martin

Rema announces his international superstar status with O2 Arena concert

Rema announces his international superstar status with O2 Arena concert

Pulse Sports

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria’s Afrobeat singer Harrysong marries 30 women on the same day

Nigeria’s Afrobeat singer Harrysong marries 30 women on the same day

Keke Palmer has also filed for full custody of their son [.Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images]

Keke Palmer files restraining order against baby daddy over domestic abuse

Medikal

I support TikTokers, they’re important to the industry- Medikal

Da Silva and his wife Maryam Laushi [Linda Ikeji's vlog]

BBNaija's Leo Dasilva ties the knot in traditional ceremony in Kaduna