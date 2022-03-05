RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Comedian Maraji says she married the man who dumped her 2 years ago

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The popular skit maker is expected to welcome her first child soon.

Popular Nigerian comedian Gloria Olorunto popularly known as Maraji [Instagram/Maraji]
Popular Nigerian comedian Gloria Olorunto popularly known as Maraji [Instagram/Maraji]

Nigerian Instagram comedian and skit maker Maraji has revealed that she married the same man who broke her heart and made her weep on social media two years ago.

Recommended articles

The soon-to-be mum made this known via her Instagram Stories on Saturday, March 5, 2022, while answering questions from her fans.

"Aunty Gloria remember that time you were heartbroken, was it your current hubby," the fan asked.

The popular skit maker was affirmative in her response.

"This same guy, this same housemate of mine, na em break my heart. I would have given you guys the full story but let's just move past it," she said.

It would be recalled that in September 2020, Maraji broke down on social media as she recounted how her partner dumped her.

"Recently I was dumped by ex for no reason. Apparently, he likes someone else. It has been a tough month because it happened just last month. It has been a tough month," she said.

Maraji said the break up affected her adversely [Instagram/Maraji]
Maraji said the break up affected her adversely [Instagram/Maraji] Pulse Nigeria

She went to reveal that the reason she decided to share this part of herself is because a lot of people believe social media is only meant to share the happy side of your life.

Maraji is a Nigerian comedienne who hails from Edo state.

She has gained prominence around the country for her hilarious skits.

She holds a bachelor's degree in International Relations from Covenant University.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Comedian Maraji says she married the man who dumped her 2 years ago

Comedian Maraji says she married the man who dumped her 2 years ago

'You were sleeping with my husband when your son was 5 months old - Kazim Adeoti's wife drags Mercy Aigbe

'You were sleeping with my husband when your son was 5 months old - Kazim Adeoti's wife drags Mercy Aigbe

Mary J. Blige to produce film based on her 'Real Love' hit song

Mary J. Blige to produce film based on her 'Real Love' hit song

Davido invites loyal aide Israel DMW to sold-out concert in London

Davido invites loyal aide Israel DMW to sold-out concert in London

Frank Orji & AACA action comedy 'The Wrong Girl' set to screen in April

Frank Orji & AACA action comedy 'The Wrong Girl' set to screen in April

Princess told me to kiss, suck the child's br*ast – Baba Ijesha tells court

Princess told me to kiss, suck the child's br*ast – Baba Ijesha tells court

Davido sells out his show at the O2 Arena

Davido sells out his show at the O2 Arena

Wizkid's 'Essence' gets certified double platinum in the US

Wizkid's 'Essence' gets certified double platinum in the US

'Dbanj Is Not My Father' - America-based songwriter, Cheekychizzy confirms exit from DB Records

'Dbanj Is Not My Father' - America-based songwriter, Cheekychizzy confirms exit from DB Records

Trending

Timaya breaks silence after arrest over hit and run incident, says he was running away from 4 men

Nigerian music star Timaya [Instagram/TimayaTimaya]

'The world's greatest chef' - Davido hails his estranged fiancé Chioma

Davido and Chioma

Timaya arrested hours after being accused of hit and run

Nigerian music star Timaya [Instagram/TimayaTimaya]

Stop using saliva as lubricant - Juliet Ibrahim begs men

Juliet Ibrahim