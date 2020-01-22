Majek Fashek's manager, Umenka Uzoma says Olamide is the only celebrity that supported the singer financially during his health issues.

Umenka Uzoma made this known during an interview with Nigeria Info’s 99.3 FM radio station where he talked about the state of the music icon's health. According to him, when the news broke of the singer's failing health, Olamide reached out and even pleaded to anonymous about his donation.

"He called me up in England and he said, Bros, sorry oh, I wan support Baba, don’t discuss this with anybody and he said I must not mention this. He is the only person that supported," he said.

Majek Fashek's manager, Umenka Uzoma says Olamide is the only celebrity that supported the singer financially during his health issues. [Instagram/OfficialMajekFashek]

He, however, said even though other celebs reached out, he pleaded with them to hold because according to him, they were being careful about the sources of those donations towards Majek's speedy recovery.

Majek Fashek's manager, Umenka Uzoma says Olamide is the only celebrity that supported the singer financially during his health issues. (Instagram/Baddosneh)

"I told them to calm down and wait for Majek to come back. I decided to stop some of them because when money comes in, so many controversies arise, people, you don’t know from any corner start raising some dirty voices," he added.

On the issue of the present state of his health, Umenka said it is now a private matter as he wouldn't want to disclose those details.[Instagram/OfficialMajekFashek]

On the issue of the present state of his health, Umenka said it is now a private matter as he wouldn't want to disclose those details. A few months ago, the news broke of Majek Fashek's failing health and donations were requested from well-meaning Nigerians.

The news of his failing health...

The first photo of the bedridden reggae music icon was shared on Premium Times. In the photo, Majek Fashek is flanked by his manager, Umenka Uzoma Day.[PremiumTimes]

In 2019, the news of Majek Fashek's failing health was revealed. According to blogger, Linda Ikeji, the singer's manager, Umenka Uzoma Day revealed that he was seriously ill and is presently at a medical facility in London.

"Majek Fashek is very sick as we are currently at Queen Elizabeth Hospital Woolich in England. Sorry, this message is coming late, but let us all support him with prayers as we also really Need support financially for upkeep. More updates with videos and pics will be uploaded soonest," he said.

In 2019, the news of Majek Fashek's failing health was revealed. According to blogger, Linda Ikeji, the singer's manager, Umenka Uzoma Day revealed that he was seriously ill and is presently at a medical facility in London.

However help finally came for Majek Fashek as his hospital bills were reportedly taken over by billionaire business mogul, Femi Otedola.

However help finally came for Majek Fashek as his hospital bills were reportedly taken over by billionaire business mogul, Femi Otedola.[Instagram/Femi Ote]

According to blogger, Linda Ikeji, the benevolent businessman decided to foot all the medical bills for the reggae music icon who has been admitted at a London based hospital. His manager, Uzoma Day confirmed this to Linda Ikeji during a chat.