Magixx shockingly confesses to still being a virgin

In an exclusive interview with HipTV, the artist discussed his love life. When asked about his relationship status, the singer candidly responded, "I am a virgin."

Magixx further elaborated, "Me personally, I am a virgin, for real. You can write stuff off your personal experiences and off other people's experiences, so I'd like to see myself as a social scientist, a social observer."

He also shed light on his latest songs, Colours and Loyal which was unveiled in March 2023 as his first releases of the year.

The singer explained that Colours is a reflection of his deep feelings for a girl, expressing his willingness to go to great lengths for her. On the other hand, Loyal delves into the complexities of trust in relationships.

Alexander Adelabu popularly known as Magixx debuted under Mavin Records, with an eponymous five-track EP in 2021.