ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Magixx shockingly confesses to still being a virgin

Anna Ajayi

The singer has opened up about his sexual status.

Magixx [NativeMag]
Magixx [NativeMag]

Recommended articles

In an exclusive interview with HipTV, the artist discussed his love life. When asked about his relationship status, the singer candidly responded, "I am a virgin."

Magixx further elaborated, "Me personally, I am a virgin, for real. You can write stuff off your personal experiences and off other people's experiences, so I'd like to see myself as a social scientist, a social observer."

He also shed light on his latest songs, Colours and Loyal which was unveiled in March 2023 as his first releases of the year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The singer explained that Colours is a reflection of his deep feelings for a girl, expressing his willingness to go to great lengths for her. On the other hand, Loyal delves into the complexities of trust in relationships.

Alexander Adelabu popularly known as Magixx debuted under Mavin Records, with an eponymous five-track EP in 2021.

Since then, he has consistently made his mark in the music industry, dropping hits after hits. Prior to his recent releases, Magixx had dropped Shaye, the lead single from his upcoming second EP titled Atom.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a celebrity content writer known for her insightful contributions in the field. She brings a unique perspective to the world of celebrities and entertainment.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Burna Boy becomes first African artist to hit 1 billion plays on Audiomack

Burna Boy becomes first African artist to hit 1 billion plays on Audiomack

'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' stays on top with ₦54 million

'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' stays on top with ₦54 million

Magixx shockingly confesses to still being a virgin

Magixx shockingly confesses to still being a virgin

Like Lagbaja, I'm covering my face as a rebrand - KCee

Like Lagbaja, I'm covering my face as a rebrand - KCee

Blaqbonez claims there's no true love in Lagos

Blaqbonez claims there's no true love in Lagos

Reality TV star Nengi shows off new butt cheek tattoo

Reality TV star Nengi shows off new butt cheek tattoo

Harrysong announces plans to marry a second wife

Harrysong announces plans to marry a second wife

Spotify launches dedicated site for key information on Afrobeats

Spotify launches dedicated site for key information on Afrobeats

Zeb Ejiro's comeback continues with 90s hit Nollywood drama series 'Ripples'

Zeb Ejiro's comeback continues with 90s hit Nollywood drama series 'Ripples'

Pulse Sports

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

Super Eagles coach bemoans missed chances vs difficult Sierra Leone

Super Eagles coach bemoans missed chances vs difficult Sierra Leone

Why are the Super Eagles struggling for clean sheets?

Why are the Super Eagles struggling for clean sheets?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria's tallest man is dead [Adomonline]

Nigeria's tallest man dies after prolonged illness

Yvonne Nelson has cut ties with her mum [Nydjlive]

Yvonne Nelson cuts ties with mother over paternity fraud

Yvonne Nelson claims Iyanya cheated on her with Tonto Dikeh

Yvonne Nelson claims Iyanya cheated on her with Tonto Dikeh

Don Brymo Uchegbu [MetroDaily]

Veteran Nollywood actor Don Brymo Uchegbu is dead