Camidoh and Magixx combine for new single 'Slow'

Ghanaian singing sensation Camidoh has combined with rising Nigerian act Magixx for a new single titled 'Slow'.

Camidoh, Magixx - 'Slow'
Camidoh, Magixx - 'Slow'

Artist: Camdioh

Song Title: Slow

Genre: Amapiano

Date of Release: October 14th, 2022

Producer: Nektunez

Song Art:

Length: 2 minutes 51 seconds

Features: 1 - Magixx

Label: Crux Global/Moves Recording

Details/Takeaway: Smooth single Ghanaian artist Camidoh delighted listeners with his hit single 'Sugarcane'. For his latest effort, he taps fast-rising Afrobeats sensation Magixx for a smooth love tune.

