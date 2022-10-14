Artist: Camdioh
Camidoh and Magixx combine for new single 'Slow'
Ghanaian singing sensation Camidoh has combined with rising Nigerian act Magixx for a new single titled 'Slow'.
Song Title: Slow
Genre: Amapiano
Date of Release: October 14th, 2022
Producer: Nektunez
Song Art:
Pulse Nigeria
Length: 2 minutes 51 seconds
Features: 1 - Magixx
Label: Crux Global/Moves Recording
Details/Takeaway: Smooth single Ghanaian artist Camidoh delighted listeners with his hit single 'Sugarcane'. For his latest effort, he taps fast-rising Afrobeats sensation Magixx for a smooth love tune.
