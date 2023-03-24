Magixx kicks off 2023 with new 2-single pack 'My Baby' & 'Loyal'
Fast-rising sensation Magixx has kicked off 2023 with a new 2-single pack 'My Baby' & 'Loyal'.
Artist: Magixx
Song Title: 'My Baby', 'Loyal'
Genre: Afro-pop. Dancehall
Date of Release: March 24th, 2023
Producers: Andre Vibes
Song Art:
Length: 5 minute 20 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: Mavin Global Holdings
Details/Takeaway: Magixx shows his versatility across two singles where he delivers a smooth Afro-pop melody and swaggering Dancehall technique that's sure to dazzle listeners.
