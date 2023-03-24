ADVERTISEMENT
Magixx kicks off 2023 with new 2-single pack 'My Baby' & 'Loyal'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Fast-rising sensation Magixx has kicked off 2023 with a new 2-single pack 'My Baby' & 'Loyal'.

Magixx
Magixx

Artist: Magixx

Song Title: 'My Baby', 'Loyal'

Genre: Afro-pop. Dancehall

Date of Release: March 24th, 2023

Producers: Andre Vibes

Song Art:

Magixx - 'My Baby, Loyal'
Magixx - 'My Baby, Loyal' Pulse Nigeria

Length: 5 minute 20 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: Mavin Global Holdings

Details/Takeaway: Magixx shows his versatility across two singles where he delivers a smooth Afro-pop melody and swaggering Dancehall technique that's sure to dazzle listeners.

Adeayo Adebiyi

