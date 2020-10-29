Kenyan born actress, Lupita Nyong'o has spoken about the shooting which took place at the Lekki toll gate about a week ago.

Some young Nigerians who came out in their numbers to protest against police brutality in the country met their untimely death as security operatives opened fire on them at the Lekki toll gate.

In a series of tweets posted via her Twitter page on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, the Hollywood movie star expressed her displeasure over the murder of the young and unarmed protesters.

"I echo the declaration of the people in Nigeria to END POLICE BRUTALITY and the call for their lives to be valued by the leaders of their nation. Last week, the world saw this call answered with the wounding and murders of Nigerians in Lekki. I so badly want the end of this," she tweeted.

"...kind of violence and abuse of authority for Nigeria, for my own country, Kenya, and for the country I live in now, USA. It seems that this is the resounding battle cry of 2020 across the globe, to have police powers reevaluated, their organizations held accountable..."

"...and systems rebuilt to serve the people. I support the fight against political interests that have no interest in the rights of the people. #EndSARS"

Nyong'o joins other international celebrities like Rihanna and Beyonce who have reacted to the #EndSars protest in the country.