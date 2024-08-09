ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Lupita celebrates her companion Yoyo's 3rd birthday in grand style

Lynet Okumu

Lupita marks 3rd birthday for her cat Yoyo with a touch of elegance.

Lupita Nyong'o celebrates her cat Yoyo's 3rd birthday
Lupita Nyong'o celebrates her cat Yoyo's 3rd birthday

U.S.- based Kenyan actress Lupita Nyong'o, who has celebrated a special milestone for her beloved cat, Yoyo.

Recommended articles

The adorable feline just turned three years old, and Lupita couldn’t hide her excitement.

The award-winning actress took to her social media accounts to share the joyous occasion with her fans, posting several photos of the birthday celebration.

ADVERTISEMENT
Lupita Nyong'o celebrates her cat Yoyo's 3rd birthday
Lupita Nyong'o celebrates her cat Yoyo's 3rd birthday Lupita Nyong'o celebrates her cat Yoyo's 3rd birthday Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Lupita Nyong’o introduces new companion & changes to deal with breakup

In the pictures, Lupita looked radiant in a bright yellow dress, complemented by a matching flower crown on her head.

She was all smiles as she cradled Yoyo, clearly overjoyed by the special day. The room was decorated with a large gold 'Happy Birthday' banner, surrounded by stars that draped all the way to the floor, creating a festive atmosphere.

There were also tiny, well-wrapped gifts scattered around, some of which were placed next to Yoyo, adding to the charm of the celebration.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lupita's caption for the post read, "Go Yoyo! It’s yo birthday! Please join me in wishing him a very happy 3rd birthday!"

Lupita Nyong'o celebrates her cat Yoyo's 3rd birthday
Lupita Nyong'o celebrates her cat Yoyo's 3rd birthday Lupita Nyong'o celebrates her cat Yoyo's 3rd birthday Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Lupita Nyong'o gets candid about life and aging

The post quickly caught the attention of netizens, who were tickled by the sweet gesture. Many joined Lupita in wishing Yoyo a happy birthday, with some commenting that Yoyo was like a child to her.

ADVERTISEMENT

In October 2023, Lupita experienced a heartbreaking breakup with her then-boyfriend, Selema Masekela. The sudden end of their one-year relationship left Lupita searching for ways to heal and move forward.

It was during this difficult time that she decided to adopt a pet, something she had never considered before.

Lupita admitted that she was not always a pet person and had historically been afraid of cats. However, three days into adopting Yoyo, she found herself loving the experience and the companionship that the little feline brought into her life.

Hollywood star Lupita Nyong'o adopts cat named Yoyo after breakup with Selema Masekela
Hollywood star Lupita Nyong'o adopts cat named Yoyo after breakup with Selema Masekela Pulse Live Kenya

The decision to adopt Yoyo was a significant change for Lupita, but it turned out to be a comforting and positive one.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bond between Lupita and Yoyo grew stronger over time, and the cat became an important part of her life.

Since her breakup with Selema Masekela, Lupita has moved on and is now dating Joshua Jackson.

She recently starred in the much-anticipated horror film 'A Quiet Place: The Origin', which has received positive reviews.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Court summons Tonto Dikeh, bodyguard for alleged assault of car dealer

Court summons Tonto Dikeh, bodyguard for alleged assault of car dealer

Tonto Dikeh invited by Police over defamation, cyberbullying, others

Tonto Dikeh invited by Police over defamation, cyberbullying, others

'Good Boys Anthem': Bkay EastGaad's tribute to integrity, authenticity

'Good Boys Anthem': Bkay EastGaad's tribute to integrity, authenticity

Asake's 'Lungu Boy' is joint highest charting Afrobeats album on US Apple Music

Asake's 'Lungu Boy' is joint highest charting Afrobeats album on US Apple Music

Lupita celebrates her companion Yoyo's 3rd birthday in grand style

Lupita celebrates her companion Yoyo's 3rd birthday in grand style

We're asking for better standards of living - Alexx Ekubo pleads with Tinubu

We're asking for better standards of living - Alexx Ekubo pleads with Tinubu

How a Nollywood Film Gets Made: Here's what an editor does

How a Nollywood Film Gets Made: Here's what an editor does

It was after my accident that my parents knew I was taking music seriously - Victony

It was after my accident that my parents knew I was taking music seriously - Victony

Show Dem Camp, The Cavemen, and David Nsikak team up for 'No Love In Lagos'

Show Dem Camp, The Cavemen, and David Nsikak team up for 'No Love In Lagos'

Pulse Sports

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Internet sensation Toke Makinwa [Instagram/tokemakinwa]

I did not say the stealing was done by protesters - Toke Makinwa reacts to backlash

Cardi B [Instagram/Cardi B]

Cardi B confirms 3rd pregnancy amidst Offset divorce rumours

Spyro [Spyro_official]

My mother is one of the reasons I grind - Sypro on his their relationship

Emptied my account ,sold my house to start my school - Yvonne Nelson

I emptied my account, sold my house to start my school - Yvonne Nelson