Lupita celebrates her companion Yoyo's 3rd birthday in grand style

The adorable feline just turned three years old, and Lupita couldn’t hide her excitement.

Lupita Nyong'o celebrates her cat Yoyo's 3rd birthday

The award-winning actress took to her social media accounts to share the joyous occasion with her fans, posting several photos of the birthday celebration.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lupita Nyong'o celebrates her cat Yoyo's 3rd birthday Pulse Live Kenya

In the pictures, Lupita looked radiant in a bright yellow dress, complemented by a matching flower crown on her head.

She was all smiles as she cradled Yoyo, clearly overjoyed by the special day. The room was decorated with a large gold 'Happy Birthday' banner, surrounded by stars that draped all the way to the floor, creating a festive atmosphere.

There were also tiny, well-wrapped gifts scattered around, some of which were placed next to Yoyo, adding to the charm of the celebration.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lupita's caption for the post read, "Go Yoyo! It’s yo birthday! Please join me in wishing him a very happy 3rd birthday!"

Lupita Nyong'o celebrates her cat Yoyo's 3rd birthday Pulse Live Kenya

The post quickly caught the attention of netizens, who were tickled by the sweet gesture. Many joined Lupita in wishing Yoyo a happy birthday, with some commenting that Yoyo was like a child to her.

Why Lupita adopted a cat

ADVERTISEMENT

In October 2023, Lupita experienced a heartbreaking breakup with her then-boyfriend, Selema Masekela. The sudden end of their one-year relationship left Lupita searching for ways to heal and move forward.

It was during this difficult time that she decided to adopt a pet, something she had never considered before.

Lupita admitted that she was not always a pet person and had historically been afraid of cats. However, three days into adopting Yoyo, she found herself loving the experience and the companionship that the little feline brought into her life.

Pulse Live Kenya

The decision to adopt Yoyo was a significant change for Lupita, but it turned out to be a comforting and positive one.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bond between Lupita and Yoyo grew stronger over time, and the cat became an important part of her life.

Lupita moves on after break-up with Masekele

Since her breakup with Selema Masekela, Lupita has moved on and is now dating Joshua Jackson.