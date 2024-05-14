- Nick Cannon is a multifaceted entertainer known for his work as a rapper, comedian and actor
- His children come from relationships with six different women
- His personal life has garnered attention along with his professional achievements
List of Nick Cannon's 6 baby mamas & 13 children [Photos]
The 'Wild N' Out' host has demonstrated a commitment to fostering positive relationships with his children's different mothers
Recommended articles
Nick Cannon is a multifaceted entertainer known for his work as a rapper, comedian, actor, and host of the hit show 'Wild 'N Out,' and is also famous for his ever-growing family.
The star, who has made headlines not only for his professional achievements but also for his personal life, is the proud father of twelve children with six different women.
Each of these women has played a significant role in Cannon's life, contributing to his diverse and dynamic family. Here, we take a closer look at the women who share children with Nick Cannon.
1. Mariah Carey
Children: Moroccan Scott and Monroe
Mariah Carey, the iconic singer and songwriter, was Nick Cannon's first wife. The couple married in 2008 and welcomed their fraternal twins, Moroccan and Monroe, in 2011.
Despite their divorce in 2016, Cannon and Carey have maintained a friendly co-parenting relationship.
2. Brittany Bell
Children: Golden Sagon, Powerful Queen, and Rise Messiah
Brittany Bell, a renonwed model and is the mother of three of Cannon's children. Their son, Golden Sagon, was born in 2017, followed by their daughter, Powerful Queen, in 2020, and another son, Rise Messiah, in 2022.
3. Abby De La Rosa
Children: Zion Mixolydian, Zillion Heir, and Beautiful Zeppelin
DJ and radio personality Abby De La Rosa shares three children with Cannon. She gave birth to their twin boys, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, in June 2021, and their daughter, Beautiful Zeppelin, in November 2022.
4. Alyssa Scott
Children: Zen and Halo Marie
Model Alyssa Scott and Nick Cannon welcomed their son Zen in June 2021. Tragically, Zen passed away from a brain tumour in December 2021. In 2022, Scott gave birth to their daughter, Halo Marie.
5. Bre Tiesi
Children: Legendary Love
Bre Tiesi, a model and real estate agent, shares a son named Legendary Love with Cannon. He was born in June 2022.
6. LaNisha Cole
Children: Onyx Ice
Photographer LaNisha Cole welcomed her daughter, Onyx Ice, with Nick Cannon in September 2022.
Nick Cannon's blended family is a testament to his commitment to fatherhood. Despite the complexities that come with parenting multiple children with different partners, Cannon has consistently expressed his dedication to being an involved and loving father.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng