List of Nick Cannon's 6 baby mamas & 13 children [Photos]

Amos Robi

The 'Wild N' Out' host has demonstrated a commitment to fostering positive relationships with his children's different mothers

Nick Cannon is a multifaceted entertainer known for his work as a rapper, comedian, actor, and host of the hit show 'Wild 'N Out,' and is also famous for his ever-growing family.

The star, who has made headlines not only for his professional achievements but also for his personal life, is the proud father of twelve children with six different women.

Each of these women has played a significant role in Cannon's life, contributing to his diverse and dynamic family. Here, we take a closer look at the women who share children with Nick Cannon.

Children: Moroccan Scott and Monroe

Mariah Carey, the iconic singer and songwriter, was Nick Cannon's first wife. The couple married in 2008 and welcomed their fraternal twins, Moroccan and Monroe, in 2011.

Despite their divorce in 2016, Cannon and Carey have maintained a friendly co-parenting relationship.

Nick Canon, Mariey Carey with their children Moroccan Scott and Monroe
Nick Canon, Mariey Carey with their children Moroccan Scott and Monroe Pulse Live Kenya
READ: Kenyan talent wanted as Nick Cannon brings 'Wild 'N Out' TV show to Africa

Children: Golden Sagon, Powerful Queen, and Rise Messiah

Brittany Bell, a renonwed model and is the mother of three of Cannon's children. Their son, Golden Sagon, was born in 2017, followed by their daughter, Powerful Queen, in 2020, and another son, Rise Messiah, in 2022.

Brittany Bell, Nick Canon and their children
Brittany Bell, Nick Canon and their children Pulse Live Kenya
Children: Zion Mixolydian, Zillion Heir, and Beautiful Zeppelin

DJ and radio personality Abby De La Rosa shares three children with Cannon. She gave birth to their twin boys, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, in June 2021, and their daughter, Beautiful Zeppelin, in November 2022.

Abby De La Rosa, Nick Canon and their children
Abby De La Rosa, Nick Canon and their children Pulse Live Kenya
Children: Zen and Halo Marie

Model Alyssa Scott and Nick Cannon welcomed their son Zen in June 2021. Tragically, Zen passed away from a brain tumour in December 2021. In 2022, Scott gave birth to their daughter, Halo Marie.

Alyssa Scott, Nick Canon and their two chidlren
Alyssa Scott, Nick Canon and their two chidlren Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Nick Cannon wants to have 13th child with Taylor Swift

Children: Legendary Love

Bre Tiesi, a model and real estate agent, shares a son named Legendary Love with Cannon. He was born in June 2022.

Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi
Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Pulse Live Kenya

Children: Onyx Ice

Photographer LaNisha Cole welcomed her daughter, Onyx Ice, with Nick Cannon in September 2022.

Nick Cannon with his daughter Onyx
Nick Cannon with his daughter Onyx Pulse Live Kenya

Nick Cannon's blended family is a testament to his commitment to fatherhood. Despite the complexities that come with parenting multiple children with different partners, Cannon has consistently expressed his dedication to being an involved and loving father.

