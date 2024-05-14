List of Nick Cannon's 6 baby mamas & 13 children [Photos]

Nick Cannon is a multifaceted entertainer known for his work as a rapper, comedian, actor, and host of the hit show 'Wild 'N Out,' and is also famous for his ever-growing family.

The star, who has made headlines not only for his professional achievements but also for his personal life, is the proud father of twelve children with six different women.

Each of these women has played a significant role in Cannon's life, contributing to his diverse and dynamic family. Here, we take a closer look at the women who share children with Nick Cannon.

1. Mariah Carey

Children: Moroccan Scott and Monroe

Mariah Carey, the iconic singer and songwriter, was Nick Cannon's first wife. The couple married in 2008 and welcomed their fraternal twins, Moroccan and Monroe, in 2011.

Despite their divorce in 2016, Cannon and Carey have maintained a friendly co-parenting relationship.

2. Brittany Bell

Children: Golden Sagon, Powerful Queen, and Rise Messiah

Brittany Bell, a renonwed model and is the mother of three of Cannon's children. Their son, Golden Sagon, was born in 2017, followed by their daughter, Powerful Queen, in 2020, and another son, Rise Messiah, in 2022.

3. Abby De La Rosa

Children: Zion Mixolydian, Zillion Heir, and Beautiful Zeppelin

DJ and radio personality Abby De La Rosa shares three children with Cannon. She gave birth to their twin boys, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, in June 2021, and their daughter, Beautiful Zeppelin, in November 2022.

4. Alyssa Scott

Children: Zen and Halo Marie

Model Alyssa Scott and Nick Cannon welcomed their son Zen in June 2021. Tragically, Zen passed away from a brain tumour in December 2021. In 2022, Scott gave birth to their daughter, Halo Marie.

5. Bre Tiesi

Children: Legendary Love

Bre Tiesi, a model and real estate agent, shares a son named Legendary Love with Cannon. He was born in June 2022.

6. LaNisha Cole

Children: Onyx Ice

Photographer LaNisha Cole welcomed her daughter, Onyx Ice, with Nick Cannon in September 2022.

