American rapper Lil Wayne has thanked the former president of the United States of America, Donald for the presidential pardon granted him.

Trump granted rapper Lil Wayne a full presidential pardon in his final hours as the US president.

The music star took to his Twitter page on Thursday, January 21, 2021, where he thanked him.

"I want to thank President Trump for recognizing that I have so much more to give to my family, my art, and my community. I also want to thank @bradfordcohen for working so diligently to secure another chance for me. Love! - Dwayne Michael Carter Jr," he tweeted.

In an official White House statement released late Tuesday, January 19, Trump issued 73 pardons and commuted the sentences of 70 additional individuals with Lil Wayne on the list.

Lil Wayne, Donald Trump and Kodak Black [Instagram/LilWayne] [Instagram/RealDonaldTrump] [Instagram/KodakBlack]

Lil Wayne, 38, hadn’t yet been sentenced after pleading guilty in December to carrying a loaded firearm while traveling on a private jet.

It would be recalled that Lil Wayne had backed Trump's presidential bid back in 2020.

The rapper revealed that he would be backing Trump's reelection campaign.