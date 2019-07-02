American rapper, Montero Lamar Hill aka Lil Nas X, has come out to say he’s gay.

The rapper, singer, and songwriter from Atlanta, Georgia, made the revelation on his Twitter page on Monday, July 1, 2019, after he had performed his hit single, ‘Old Town Road,’ on Sunday, June 30, 2019, at the Glastonbury Festival in England.

In the tweet, he wrote, “just cuz I’m gay doesn’t mean I’m not straight.”

According to a report by USA Today, when a Twitter follower accused the rapper of coming out as a ‘publicity stunt,’ he responded saying, ‘Bruh I’ve been number one on the billboard for 17 years I don’t need publicity.’

The response has since been deleted.

Lil Nas X made history with his song, ‘Old Town Road,’ which has become the longest-running Hot 100 No. 1 hip-hop single of all time after dominating Billboard's Hot 100 charts for over 12 weeks.