Legwork gone wrong: Asake suffers wardrobe malfunction on stage 

Babatunde Lawal

The popular saying "man proposes, God disposes" has never been more accurate.

Asake (Contents101)
YBNL signee, Asake, is currently trending after a clip of his trouser tearing during a stage performance in the UK has gone viral.

The 'Organize' singer had his UK show last night, December 11, 2022, at the 02 Academy Brixton in London, when the wardrobe malfunction happened.

Asake was in his usual energetic and eccentric mode as he attempted a legwork, but the result was not as pleasant as his trouser tore, causing the singer to improvise.

Following the penchant of performers to say, "The show must go on," the singer continued his performance as he morphed his dance into a funny-looking reverse step.

Meanwhile, Asake recently drew comments on Twitter following the disclosure of the ticket pricing for his December show in Lagos.

The standing ticket for the concert, which is scheduled for December 22 at the Eko Convention Center in Lagos State, costs N70,000 to enter the venue and remain standing throughout the performance.

Babatunde Lawal
