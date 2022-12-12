Legwork gone wrong: Asake suffers wardrobe malfunction on stage 

The 'Organize' singer had his UK show last night, December 11, 2022, at the 02 Academy Brixton in London, when the wardrobe malfunction happened.

Asake was in his usual energetic and eccentric mode as he attempted a legwork, but the result was not as pleasant as his trouser tore, causing the singer to improvise.

Following the penchant of performers to say, "The show must go on," the singer continued his performance as he morphed his dance into a funny-looking reverse step.

Meanwhile, Asake recently drew comments on Twitter following the disclosure of the ticket pricing for his December show in Lagos.