Flytime Festival tickets for December concerts go on sale

Adeayo Adebiyi

Flytime has announced that the tickets for their upcoming concerts are currently on sale on their website where interested parties can get all the different tickets available.

Flytime 2022 Ticket LIVE
Details: Flytime is set to hold its annual December concert which will hold from December 21st to 24th 2022.

Rave of-the-moment Asake is set to headline the 22nd while Afrobeats megastar Wizkid is billed to headline the 24th.

Fans will be excited to see Asake headline his first major show in Nigeria after making an unprecedented rise to fame in 2022 that culminated in multiple hits and a record-breaking debut album 'Mr. Money With The Vibe'.

Wizkid has also enjoyed a stellar year in which he also released his fifth studio album 'More Love, Less Ego'.

Flytime has been at the fore of bringing music experience to Nigerians and they have consistently brought top international artists to headline their December concerts. The 2022 festivals are set to be another delightful experience.

You can get your ticket @ tickets.flytimefest.com

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

