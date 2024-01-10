ADVERTISEMENT
Lagos Police investigate Tiwa Savage's petition against Davido

News Agency Of Nigeria

Savage said the actions of Davido can be viewed as a direct threat to her rights to life.

Tiwa Savage (right) has accused Davido (left) of threatening her life [Billboard]

The command's spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, made this known on Wednesday in Lagos.

"I can confirm that we received the petition. We have began investigation," he said.

NAN reports that Savage in the petition dated January 9, addressed to the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Adegoke Fayoade, accused Davido of uttering disrespectful words in reaction to a post which included herself and the singer's Baby mama, Sophia Momodu's Instagram story.

The singer explained how she expressed disappointment at Davido's threats and reminded him of how she stood by his family, especially when he lost his son.

She however claimed to have thereafter received calls from mutual connections seeking to know what she did to upset Davido and also questioning her relationship with Sophia.

The petition read in part, "I am writing to bring to your attention a distressing situation involving myself, and Adeleke.

"On December 23, I made a post which included myself and Sophia Momodu's Instagram Story - a feature on Instagram which allows you to put up a post for twenty-four hours, and Adeleke sent messages to my manager who's also part of his management team that I shouldn't worry and should never say a word to him and that I was taunting him, uttering very đisrespectful, malicious and derogatory words to my person.

"I responded to Mr David Adeleke's message and told him not to reach out to me, especially as I feel like I have been there for him and his daughter, Imade, and more importantly when he lost his son."

Savage further said the actions of Davido were unethical and can be viewed as a direct threat to her rights to life, privacy and dignity as guaranteed in Chapter 4 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).

According to her, this is beginning to feel like some form of online and offline harassment not just to me but also members of my team.

"The actions of David Adeleke are unethical and can be viewed as a direct threat to my rights to life, privacy and dignity of my person as guaranteed in Chapter 4 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended),

"And are also in contravention of Section 24(2)(a) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) Act, 2015.

"I, therefore, would like to make this complaint, and to state that in the event that anything untoward or harmful were to happen to me or any member of my family, I will like the members of the Nigerian Police Force to hold David Adeleke responsible.

"I am available to answer any questions or provide any additional information regarding this matter," she said.

