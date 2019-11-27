A young lady, Juliet Oluchi Ehiemere says music star, Flavour is the father of her three-year-old daughter.

The lady made this known via her Instagram page on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, where she shared some photos of her daughter, Stephanie Chidinma Chinedu Okoli. According to her, she met Flavour in 2015 after which she gave birth to the child and all attempts to contact the singer has been ignored.

"My name is Juliet Oluchi Ehiemere from Abia State. I’m 33 years old. This post will make you do either of two things: Judge me and call me names or support me in getting justice for my daughter. I sincerely hope you do the latter. The picture you see above is the picture of my 3 years and 4 months old daughter, Stephanie Chidinma Chinedu Okoli whom I bore for Chinedu Okoli popularly known as FLAVOUR @2niteflavour," she wrote.

She went on to demand that the music star take a DNA test to confirm if the girl in question is his child. Juliet also said that she will be ready to face the consequences if the DNA turns out to be negative.

"I met Flavour sometime in 2015 and took in for him. Ever since I have made attempts to contact him but he has since then ignored me. I am not another gold digger. All I want is for Flavour to take care of his daughter. I have reported the matter to the office of the Public Defender (OPD), Lagos State. FLAVOUR should come out for a DNA TEST. He should do the needful. If the DNA test shows he’s not the Father, I’m ready to pay for the penalties. For me to take this stand, that should tell everyone that I know what I’m saying. The pain and suffering are too much to bear and I am done keeping silent. My daughter and I can’t keep suffering this way," she wrote.

Flavour is yet to release a statement at the time of publishing this story. We will keep you updated as the story develops. pulse0

Flavour is yet to release a statement at the time of publishing this story. We will keep you updated as the story develops. This is not the first time a celebrity will be called out over the paternity of a child.

Flavour and daughters, Sophia and Gabriella

Recall in 2018 when comedian, Klint Da Drunk was called out by a lady, Sandra Novo Jacob for being the father of her child.

ALSO READ: 5 celebrities who have been called out by their baby mamas

Klint Da Drunk and his baby mama drama...

There are also screenshots of money paid to the account of the young lady by Klint Da Drunk at various times. However, the young lady claims that Klint has since abandoned her and their child. [Instagram/KlinDaDrunk]

According to Wuzupnigeria.ng the young lady whose name can simply be identified as Sandra Novo Jacob made this known via her social media page where she posted photos of her daughter who she claims looks like her father.

There are also screenshots of money paid to the account of the young lady by Klint Da Drunk at various times. However, the young lady claims that Klint has since abandoned her and their child.

Klint Da Drunk and family

Also revealed are screenshot conversations between Sandra and Klint where she appealed to the comedian to pay attention to his daughter who she said was already getting fond of his photos.