Kylie Jenner says she’s struggling after giving birth

The billionaire businesswoman said postpartum has not been easy just six weeks after she gave birth to her second child with Travis Scott.

"It’s very hard. This experience for me, personally, has been a little harder than with my daughter," she said via her Instagram Live.

Jenner said she wanted to speak out about her struggles because she understands how fellow moms could go on the internet and feel “pressure” to return to their normal lives.

“It hasn’t been easy for me, either,” she reiterated. “It’s been hard, and I just wanted to say that so.”

Kylie announced the arrival of her baby in February 2022.

She also shared several gifts she received for her child from family and friends via her Instagram Story.

They named the child Wolf Webster.

The news about the billionaire cosmetic mogul's pregnancy first broke in August 2021.

Pulse Nigeria

Scott and Jenner have been in an off-and-on relationship for years now.

In October 2019, the couple ended their relationship with reports citing busy schedules as the reason behind their split.

A few months earlier the two ended their relationship after it was reported that Scott was cheating on the model.