American business magazine, Forbes has released the list of the highest-paid celebrities of the year.
Skincare mogul, Kylie Jenner, and rapper, Kanye West topped the list.
Jenner pulled in $590M while the billionaire rapper made a whopping $170M.
According to Forbes, Jenner’s payday came from selling a 51% stake in her cosmetics firm to Coty in January, while West made most of his earnings from his Yeezy sneakers deal with Adidas.
Movie mogul, Tyler Perry came 6th on the list with $97M while NBA star, Lebron James and movie star, Dwayne Johnson came 9th and 10th earning $88.2M and $87.5M respectively.
Three streaming giants doled out $300 million to stars on the list, including Ryan Reynolds (No. 18, $71.5 million), Billie Eilish (No. 43, $53 million), and Jerry Seinfeld (No. 46, $51 million), with Netflix paying out more than two-thirds of that.