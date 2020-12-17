American business magazine, Forbes has released the list of the highest-paid celebrities of the year.

Skincare mogul, Kylie Jenner, and rapper, Kanye West topped the list.

Jenner pulled in $590M while the billionaire rapper made a whopping $170M.

The world's youngest self-made billionaire, Kylie Jenner. [Instagram/KylieJenner]

According to Forbes, Jenner’s payday came from selling a 51% stake ​in her cosmetics firm to Coty in January, while West made most of his ​earnings from his Yeezy sneakers deal with Adidas.

Movie mogul, Tyler Perry came 6th on the list with $97M while NBA star, Lebron James and movie star, Dwayne Johnson came 9th and 10th earning $88.2M and $87.5M respectively.

Tyler Perry [Instagram/TylerPerry]

Three streaming giants doled out $300 million to stars on the list, including Ryan Reynolds (No. 18, $71.5 million), Billie Eilish (No. 43, $53 million), and Jerry Seinfeld (No. 46, $51 million), with Netflix paying out more than two-thirds of that.