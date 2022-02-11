RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kylie Jenner announces name of her and Travis Scott's baby boy

Wolf Webster is the latest member of the Kardashian/Jenner clan.

American makeup mogul Kylie Jenner has announced the name of her baby.

The reality TV star turned cosmetic mogul took to her Instagram Stories on Friday, February 11, 2022, where she revealed the name of her son.

Kylie and Travis named their son 'Wolf Webster.'

Kylie announced the arrival of her baby a few days ago.

She also shared several gifts she received for her child from family and friends via her Instagram Story.

The news about the billionaire cosmetic mogul's pregnancy first broke in August 2021.

Scott and Jenner have been in an off-and-on relationship for years now.

In October 2019, the couple ended their relationship with reports citing busy schedules as the reason behind their split.

A few months earlier the two ended their relationship after it was reported that Scott was cheating on the model.

He, however, denied the allegations.

