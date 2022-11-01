Details: Kwankwaso in a tweet stated that his heart goes to Davido and Chioma in these trying times while also offering prayers for God's guidance through this tragic period.
Presidential aspirants Kwankwaso & Atiku sympathize with Davido over son's death
The presidential aspirants for the 2023 Presidential elections Mr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar have both offered their condolences to Davido over the unfortunate demise of his son.
"My heart and prayers go to David Adeleke @davido and Chioma, in this very trying time. May God guide and keep you through this tragic period. - RMK"
Similarly, Atiku expressed that his thoughts and prayers were with Davido and Chioma, and that may God comfort them in this painful period.
"My thoughts and prayers are with Davido and Chioma and the Adeleke family at this time. I pray for God to strengthen and comfort them. AA"
Earlier today, Pulse reported that Ifeanyi, Davido's son died after reportedly drowning in a swimming pool at their Banana Island residence. It was reported that the 3-year-old had spent long minutes in the pool before being discovered and rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
