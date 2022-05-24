RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kourtney Kardashian changes last name to ‘Barker’ on Instagram

Odion Okonofua
Kardashian and her drummer hubby Travis Baker had a star-studded wedding over the weekend.

A look on the reality TV star's IG page shows that she now goes by the name, Kourtney Kardashian Barker.

It is not clear if the mother of three has also changed her name legally or plans to do it in the future.

Baker and the oldest Kardashian had their beautiful wedding ceremony in Italy over the weekend.

They had earlier had a court wedding at the downtown courthouse on Anacapa.

It was attended by the Kardashian’s grandmother, Maa mony Jo “MJ” Campbell, and Barker’s father, Randy, could be seen standing by their sides.

This is coming a month after the couple had a fake wedding ceremony in Las Vegas.

According to PageSix, the couple had a ceremony but there was nothing legal about it, as they never got a marriage license, sources familiar with the situation revealed.

“They had a ceremony, but on paper, it’s not legal yet,” the source revealed.

The records of marriage licenses in that district also revealed the couple never had any nuptials.

If the marriage had taken place it would have been Kourtney's first marriage and Baker's third attempt at marriage.

Kardashian and Barker got engaged during a beachfront proposal in October 2021 after dating for about nine months.

Kourtney has three children with ex Scott Disick, and Barker shares two kids with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Baker proposed to Kourtney in 2021 in a beautiful, expensive and intimate ceremony.

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

