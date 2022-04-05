RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker didn’t get legally married in Vegas

Odion Okonofua

Travis proposed to the oldest Kardashian in 2021.

Kourtney Kardashian and her partner Travis Baker [Instagram/Loverly]

American reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian and her partner Travis Baker are not officially married.

There have been several reports that the two tied the knot in Las Vegas.

According to PageSix, the couple had a ceremony but there was nothing legal about it, as they never got a marriage license, sources familiar with the situation revealed.

Kourtney Kardashian and her partner Travis Baker [Instagram/Loverly]
Kourtney Kardashian and her partner Travis Baker [Instagram/Loverly] Pulse Nigeria

“They had a ceremony, but on paper, it’s not legal yet,” the source revealed.

The records of marriage licenses in that district also revealed the couple never had any nuptials.

If the marriage had taken place it would have been Kourtney's first marriage and Baker's third attempt at marriage.

Kardashian and Barker got engaged during a beachfront proposal in October 2021 after dating for about nine months.

Kourtney has three children with ex Scott Disick, and Barker shares two kids with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Baker proposed to Kourtney in 2021 in a beautiful, expensive and intimate ceremony.

Odion Okonofua

