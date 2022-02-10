Kim Kardashian reveals what really led to her divorce from Kanye West

In a recent interview with Vogue Magazine, the mother of four said prioritising her life made her make some decisions including her split from West.

"For so long, I did what made other people happy. And I think in the last two years I decided, I'm going to make myself happy. And that feels really good," she said.

"And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it's important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I've chosen myself. I think it's okay to choose you."

For Kim, she is going to spend her 40s "being Team Me" and being her best self.

"I'm going to eat well. I'm going to work out. I'm going to have more fun, spend more time with my kids and the people who make me happy," she revealed.

Kim and Kanye's official divorce news first broke in February 2021.

This came weeks after speculations about their marriage collapse.

It would be recalled that West called out his wife on Twitter back in July 2020, for meeting with rapper Meek Mill at the Waldorf hotel.

He later deleted the tweets.

Their separation has been marred by drama on social media.

Pulse Nigeria

From Kanye calling out Kim for kidnapping one of their daughters and exposing the other to social media to Kim claiming to be solely responsible for the care of their children, it's been tough keeping up with the West.