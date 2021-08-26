RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kim Kardashian reportedly plans to keep 'West' last name after divorce

Odion Okonofua

This is coming days after Kanye West filed to change his name.

Kanye West and his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian [Instagram/KimKardashian]

American reality TV star Kim Kardashian has revealed that she won't be changing her last name from 'West' after her divorce from Kanye West.

According to TMZ, the mother of four will be retaining the name once the divorce proceedings are over.

The report says she feels it's important for her to keep the same last name as her 4 children and there are no plans to change North, Psalm, Chicago and Saint's last names, either.

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and their four children [Mirror]
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and their four children [Mirror]

The former couple filed for divorce in February.

