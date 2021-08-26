Kim Kardashian reportedly plans to keep 'West' last name after divorce

American reality TV star Kim Kardashian has revealed that she won't be changing her last name from 'West' after her divorce from Kanye West.
This is coming days after Kanye West filed to change his name.
According to TMZ, the mother of four will be retaining the name once the divorce proceedings are over.
The report says she feels it's important for her to keep the same last name as her 4 children and there are no plans to change North, Psalm, Chicago and Saint's last names, either.
The former couple filed for divorce in February.
