Kanye West reportedly files paperwork to change his name to ‘Ye’

American rapper Kanye West has reportedly filed paperwork to change his name to 'Ye.'
The billionaire rapper first hinted about plans to change his name in 2019.
According to TMZ, the billionaire rapper filed for the name change on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at a Los Angeles court.
This move is coming ahead of his forthcoming album 'Donda' which he named after his late mother.
Interestingly, Kanye's estranged wife, Kim Kardashian still has his name attached to hers, months after filing for divorce.
It is not clear if she'll change her name if the court approves the billionaire's decision.
The rapper first hinted about plans to change his name in 2019 when he had a conversation with Yeezy's head footwear designer Steven Smith.
