Kanye West reportedly files paperwork to change his name to ‘Ye’

According to TMZ, the billionaire rapper filed for the name change on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at a Los Angeles court.

This move is coming ahead of his forthcoming album 'Donda' which he named after his late mother.

Pulse Nigeria

Interestingly, Kanye's estranged wife, Kim Kardashian still has his name attached to hers, months after filing for divorce.

It is not clear if she'll change her name if the court approves the billionaire's decision.