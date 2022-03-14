RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kim Kardashian begs Kanye West to stop claiming he can’t see kids

Odion Okonofua

Today on 'Keeping up with Kimye.'

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

American reality TV star Kim Kardashian has appealed to her former husband, Kanye West to stop claiming that he can't see their children.

The mother of four made this known while reacting to Kanye's post on Instagram.

The rapper took to his Instagram page on Monday, March 14, 2022, where he hinted about not being able to see his kids.

"This was on my daughter's backpack when I was “allowed” to see her last week This is why I go so hard for my family I am wired to protect my family at all cost As the priest of my home Don’t worry Northy God is still alive," he wrote.

In her response, Kim appealed to Kanye to stop spreading the narrative that he can't see his kids.

Kim appealed to Kanye to stop spreading the narrative that he can't see his kids.
Kim appealed to Kanye to stop spreading the narrative that he can't see his kids. Pulse Nigeria

"Please stop with this narrative, you were just here this morning picking up the kids for school,'' she appealed.

In Feb, the billionaire rapper accused Kim of kidnapping his second daughter.

"What do you mean by main provider? America saw you try to kidnap my daughter on her birthday by not providing the address You put security on me inside of the house to play with my son then accused me of stealing I had to take a drug test after Chicago’s party cause you accused me of being on drugs Tracy Romulus stop manipulating Kim to be this way," he alleged.

Kim-Kardashian and Kanye With their children
Kim-Kardashian and Kanye With their children Pulse Live Uganda

The music star said he decided to release the video because he doesn't want his daughter to grow up and assume he purposely didn't show up for her birthday.

