Kim Kardashian begs Kanye West to stop claiming he can’t see kids

The mother of four made this known while reacting to Kanye's post on Instagram.

The rapper took to his Instagram page on Monday, March 14, 2022, where he hinted about not being able to see his kids.

"This was on my daughter's backpack when I was “allowed” to see her last week This is why I go so hard for my family I am wired to protect my family at all cost As the priest of my home Don’t worry Northy God is still alive," he wrote.

In her response, Kim appealed to Kanye to stop spreading the narrative that he can't see his kids.

"Please stop with this narrative, you were just here this morning picking up the kids for school,'' she appealed.

In Feb, the billionaire rapper accused Kim of kidnapping his second daughter.

"What do you mean by main provider? America saw you try to kidnap my daughter on her birthday by not providing the address You put security on me inside of the house to play with my son then accused me of stealing I had to take a drug test after Chicago’s party cause you accused me of being on drugs Tracy Romulus stop manipulating Kim to be this way," he alleged.

