Kiekie shares reason for quitting former job as TV presenter

The catalyst behind her resignation was her boss' disrespectful response to her request for a salary raise.

According to Kiekie, instead of granting her the salary increase she had requested, her boss suggested that she leverage her beauty to earn more money. This insensitive comment led her to tender her resignation.

The talented performer shared this revelation during a recent conversation with media personality Chude Jideonwo.

She said, "I once had a boss that I complained to that "this salary you used to pay me is not sufficient. Can you pay me more?" And this man told me that, 'Why are you stressing yourself? You are fine na, you are on TV, big, big men will see you, and they will give you money. That was how I sacked myself from that day."

Kiekie is a popular skit maker and brand influencer. Known for her comedic and entertaining videos, she has garnered a significant following on social media platforms. Kiekie gained recognition for her unique style and ability to captivate audiences with her humorous content.

She has also worked as a TV presenter in the past. With her creative talent and engaging personality, Kiekie continues to entertain her fans and make a name for herself in the digital space.