Kiekie explains why she doesn't post her husband on Instagram

In a recent conversation with Chude, the celebrity detailed why she doesn't need to post her husband on her page because the page is for business and her husband is not a staff member under the business.

She also mentioned that there's no need to even post him on Instagram because he is not even on the platform, so he won't see it.

She said, "I don’t share my husband on Instagram, not because I’m hiding him but because my Instagram is a business Instagram. My husband is not part of my business. He doesn’t collect a salary. What "consined" him?

"But I’m pregnant, and I wanted to share it; it’s not that I'm pregnant by myself. It was a collaboration, he’s alive, and we’re not fighting, so why not? So when we had the baby and were going to do Thanksgiving, it was a family. But before you see him again, it will be a while. Only maybe if we have another child again, sha... because my birthday is my birthday. I don’t see the need to post about him on his birthday because he’s not even on Instagram.

"So the person I want to wish wasn’t there So I should now be wishing him for you. Why? He’s in my bed. Sleep there. A very happy birthday to you! Why do I have to go and tell millions of human beings that he’s having a birthday?"