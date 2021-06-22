RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson break up again

Tristan and Khloe have been in an off and on relationship for some years.

Tristan and Khloe have been in an off and on relationship for some years.

American reality TV star Khloe Kardashian and her NBA star boo, Tristan Thompson have called it quits for the umpteenth time.

According to PageSix, the couple split a few weeks ago.

"They’re getting along. There is no drama, everything is amicable, and they are on the same page with co-parenting," a source revealed.

Sydney Chase, Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian
Sydney Chase, Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian [Instagram/SydneyChaseXO] [Instagram/TristanThompson] [Instagram/KhloeKardashian] Pulse Nigeria

It was also revealed that the couple decided to call it quits after the now-famous interview where IG model Sydney Chase said she had a fling with the NBA star.

This is not the first time the celebrity couple will be calling it quits.

Recall in 2018 Thompson was caught on camera cheating on his then expectant girlfriend.

A video of Tristan Thompson cheating on Khloe went viral in 2018.

It showed the basketball star making out with two women in a lounge in New York in October, while Khloe was 3 months pregnant.

In 2019, Thompson attended a party where he was spotted cuddling Kylie Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods.

Well, it didn't take long before the news got to Khloe who instantly ended things with the basketballer.

