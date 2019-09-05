There are reports that Kevin Hart is in severe pains from injuries sustained after ghastly car accident over the weekend.

TMZ reports that Kevin Hart fractured his spine in three places and is still “going through hell." It also reports that Kevin's Sunday night surgery involved fusing the fractures, 2 of them in the thoracic section of his spine, and 1 in the lumbar.

According to TMZ, he has to be heavily medicated because the pain is just that intense. However, he is expected to make a full recovery, but it's going to be a long road back.

Recall that less than 24 hours ago, we reported that Kevin Hart would be undergoing weeks of intense therapy to recover from the injuries sustained during Sunday's night car crash.

Kevin Hart to undergo weeks of physical rehab after car crash

TMZ reports that the comedian will be leaving the hospital before the end of the week but will have to closely monitored by a medical team. He would have to go through a lot of physical therapy.

According to TMZ, even though Kevin Hart's surgery was a success, he would need a lot of therapy before he can bounce back to his feet again.

It would be recalled that news of Kevin Hart's car accident first broke on Sunday, September 1, 2019. He and three other persons were involved in a car crash that left him with a serious back injury.