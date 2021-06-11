Kanye West is no longer keeping up with the Kardashians, unfollows family on Twitter

According to reports, it is not clear if he unfollowed the family before or after his birthday earlier this week.

However, the billionaire rapper is still following the only person he follows on Instagram, Kim.

This is coming days after West was spotted in France with Russian born International model, Irina Shynk.

There are reports that the two have been seeing each other for months now.

It would be recalled that West called out his wife on Twitter back in July 2020, for meeting with rapper Meek Mill at the Waldorf hotel.

He later deleted the tweets.

Pulse Nigeria

By February 2021, their marriage had collapsed as they filed for divorce.