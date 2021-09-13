RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kanye West unfollows Kim Kardashian on Instagram

Odion Okonofua

Kanye had unfollowed Kim's entire family on Twitter in June.

Kanye West has unfollowed his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian on Instagram.

The billionaire rapper unfollowed the mother of four children on Monday, September 13, 2021.

This is coming months after the rapper unfollowed Kim's entire family on Twitter.

Kim Kardashian and hubby, Kanye West [Instagram/KimKardashian]
Kim Kardashian and hubby, Kanye West [Instagram/KimKardashian] Pulse Nigeria

West confessed to cheating on Kim while they were married.

According to PageSix, multiple sources revealed that he talked about his cheating escapades in 'Hurricane,' one of the tracks of his newly released album, Donda.

"The song is in a way his testimony of everything he did wrong and taking accountability for their marriage breakdown,” one insider shared.

In the song, the West raps, “Here I go actin’ too rich / Here I go with a new chick / And I know what the truth is / Still playin’ after two kids / It’s a lot to digest when your life always movin."

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and their four children [Mirror]
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and their four children [Mirror] Pulse Nigeria

The track also talked about his multi-million dollar mansion and his struggle with alcohol.

Kim and Kanye's official divorce news first broke in February 2021.

This, came weeks after speculations about their marriage collapse.

Kim and Kanye were married in 2014 and have four children, daughter North, 7, son Saint, 5, daughter Chicago, 3, and son Psalm, 2.

Odion Okonofua

