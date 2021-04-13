RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kanye West responds to Kim Kardashian's divorce petition

Kanye West has asked for joint custody of their four children.

Kim Kardashian and hubby, Kanye West [Instagram/KimKardashian]

Kanye West has responded to Kim Kardashian's divorce petition.

According to TMZ, the billionaire rapper has asked for joint legal and physical custody of the couple's 4 kids.

However, this doesn't mean they would have equal joint custody as the kids are expected to spend more time with their mother.

Kanye West and wife, Kim Kardashian [Instagram/KimKardashian]
The report also said the estranged couple wants to shut the door on spousal support as they can fend for themselves.

West has also requested that they both pay their legal fees.

Kim and Kanye's official divorce news first broke in February 2021.

On their prenup, Kim and Kanye have agreed on reaching a property settlement agreement.

Kim Kardashian and hubby, Kanye West [Instagram/KimKardashian]
It would be recalled that in Jan, the news first broke of the couple's plan to path ways.

The report also said the couple did not spend the yuletide season together as West remained at their Wyoming mansion.

Kim and Kanye were married in 2014 and have four children, daughter North, 7, son Saint, 5, daughter Chicago, 3, and son Psalm, 2.

This would be Kim’s third divorce.

