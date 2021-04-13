Kanye West responds to Kim Kardashian's divorce petition
Kanye West has asked for joint custody of their four children.
The report also said the estranged couple wants to shut the door on spousal support as they can fend for themselves.
West has also requested that they both pay their legal fees.
Kim and Kanye's official divorce news first broke in February 2021.
On their prenup, Kim and Kanye have agreed on reaching a property settlement agreement.
It would be recalled that in Jan, the news first broke of the couple's plan to path ways.
The report also said the couple did not spend the yuletide season together as West remained at their Wyoming mansion.
Kim and Kanye were married in 2014 and have four children, daughter North, 7, son Saint, 5, daughter Chicago, 3, and son Psalm, 2.
This would be Kim’s third divorce.
