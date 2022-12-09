ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kanye West: More woes trail rapper as he loses honorary degree to anti-Semitic comments 

Babatunde Lawal

Kanye West has already lost friends, business partnerships, and billions of money due to his comments.

Kanye West made comments supporting Hitler and the Holocaust
Kanye West made comments supporting Hitler and the Holocaust

The School of the Art Institute of Chicago (SAIC) has revoked Kanye West's (now Ye) honorary degree as a result of his contentious problematic remarks towards the Jewish and black communities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

In a report by Page Six on Thursday, December 7, SAIC president Elissa Tenny explained that the rapper "has exhibited disturbing behaviours and made dangerous statements that do not align with our community values."

In his exact words, West's "anti-Black, anti-Semitic, and incendiary statements" are "disgusting and condemnable" and have been "painful for our entire community."

Tenny emphasised that although the private art school, which granted West an honorary doctorate in 2015, awards honorary degrees to those who significantly contribute to "art and culture" at a given period, the 45-year-old's current actions "do not align with SAIC's mission and values."

The letter, written by the president read in part, "As a community, we know that there are varying opinions on what our School’s response should be––even as we all agree that his behavior is indefensible."

Tenny stated that the decision was very difficult and painful to make, adding that this marks the first time in the school’s 80-year history that a degree has been revoked.

SAIC has been under increasing criticism from its students in recent weeks, who established an online petition calling for West's credentials to be revoked. More than 4,100 people signed the petition for the group.

Ye continues to face consequences of his anti-Jewish remarks. These comments have cost him hundreds of millions of dollars in commercial losses from big firms that had previously supported his music, fashion line, and other ventures. It has also earned him a recent Twitter ban.

The Letter:

"Dear SAIC Community,

In 2015, the School awarded Kanye West (now known as Ye) an honorary degree in recognition for his artistic accomplishments to that point in time. In the years following, he has exhibited disturbing behaviors and made dangerous statements that do not align with our community values.

His anti-Black, anti-Semitic, and incendiary statements, particularly those directed at Black and Jewish communities, are disgusting and condemnable. His words and actions have been painful for our entire community and, particularly, for those of us who feel that our identities and life experiences are under attack.

As a community, we know that there are varying opinions on what our School’s response should be––even as we all agree that his behavior is indefensible. While the School grants honorary degrees to individuals based on their contributions to art and culture as of a moment in time, his actions do not align with SAIC’s mission and values. After hearing from many of you, and conferring with the Board of Governors, the honorary degree awarded to Kanye West has been rescinded.

This was a difficult decision to make, and one that has been deliberated thoroughly. There is no precedent in SAIC’s more than 80 years of granting honorary degrees for rescinding one, and as an institution of higher education, we know we must uphold a higher standard in protecting freedom of expression. Though we firmly believe in the right to express a diversity of opinions and beliefs, the severity of his behavior made it clear that rescinding this honor was appropriate.

Thank you to those community members who have reached out in recent days to share not only their thoughts on this matter, but how these remarks have impacted them personally. This has been a challenging time, and as always, I am appreciative of your openness, empathy, and commitment to a SAIC an inclusive community.

Elissa Tenny,

President."

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Major AJ shows off artistic energy & versatility in new 'Ominirascal' performance video

Major AJ shows off artistic energy & versatility in new 'Ominirascal' performance video

Rema surpasses 1 billion streams mark

Rema surpasses 1 billion streams mark

Kanye West: More woes trail rapper as he loses honorary degree to anti-Semitic comments 

Kanye West: More woes trail rapper as he loses honorary degree to anti-Semitic comments 

Watch the official teaser for Netflix’s 'Far From Home'

Watch the official teaser for Netflix’s 'Far From Home'

Wizkid's babymama, Jada, reflects on the ups and downs of 2022

Wizkid's babymama, Jada, reflects on the ups and downs of 2022

Seun Kuti taps Black Thought for 'African Dreams' remix

Seun Kuti taps Black Thought for 'African Dreams' remix

10 great Nollywood romance you should add to your must watch list

10 great Nollywood romance you should add to your must watch list

King Perry taps Tekno for 'Turkey Nla' remix

King Perry taps Tekno for 'Turkey Nla' remix

Wizkid set new RIAA Nigerian record with latest certification

Wizkid set new RIAA Nigerian record with latest certification

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

DBanj

ICPC arrests, detains D'banj for alleged embezzlement

Nigerian celebrities and who they are supporting in the 2023 presidential elections [Pulse List]

12 Nigerian celebrities and who they are supporting in the 2023 presidential elections [Pulse List]

Tobi Phillips x Ooni

Ooni's third wife thanks him for making her 7-year-old dream come true

Celine Dion annonce souffrir du stiff person syndrome / Instagram

Celine Dion discloses battle with rare neurological disorder, postpones European tour