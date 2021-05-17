RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kannywood actress Ummi Ibrahim says former Head of State General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida was her boyfriend

The movie star clears the air about her relationship with the former head of state.

Kannywood actress Ummi Ibrahim and former head of state, Gen Ibrahim Babaginda [Instagram/UmmiIbrahim] [HausaWiki]

Kannywood actress Ummi Ibrahim popularly known as Ummi Zee Zee has confirmed the rumours of once dating the former Head of State, Ibrahim Babangida.

She made this known during a chat with DailyTrust Weekend magazine while answering questions about their relationship.

"Yes, that news was from me. Former Head of State General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida was my boyfriend then but not anymore. However, we are presently friends and we respect each other. Currently, I have a boyfriend who is not in the entertainment industry and we are planning to get married, God willing," she said.

Kannywood actress Ummi Ibrahim [Instagram/UmmiZeeZee]
Kannywood actress Ummi Ibrahim [Instagram/UmmiZeeZee] Pulse Nigeria

The movie star also used the opportunity to debunk the rumours that she tried to commit suicide.

"It is unfortunate that my social media post was wrongly interpreted. The post I made was in English and it was just a grammatical expression showing my bitterness on what had happened to me as a businesswoman," she said.

"The reason for my post was because I was duped by a business partner, and I lost a huge sum of money in the process. It was a breach of trust and it was so devastating that I took to my page and made the post showing my dismay at what had happened to me. The story went viral that I am contemplating suicide. I never said I was going to do that. Why should I even do that?"

It would be recalled that in April, the actress posted what many described as a suicidal note on her Instagram page.

She later revealed that she was duped of N450M by a fraudster.

