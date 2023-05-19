Joeboy releases highly anticipated sophomore album 'Body & Soul'

Released on May 19, 2023, 'Body & Soul' is Joeboy's second album which follows his debut album 'Somewhere Between Beauty and Madness' released in 2020.

'Body & Soul' packs 15 songs that cut across Pop, R&B, Amapiano, and House. The album was heralded by the release of lead singles 'Alcohol', 'Contour,', 'Body & Soul,' and 'Duffel Bag.'

The album featured guest appearances including BNXN, Oxlade, CKay, Odumodu Blvck, Kemena, Ludacris, and Oli Ekun who delivered an interlude.

In an interview with Pulse Nigeria, Joeboy revealed that he was embracing his lover-boy side as he aims to correct the growing notion of toxic love in the industry.

In 'Body & Soul', Joeboy embraces his lover boy persona as he promises love that comes with a good time while also getting up close and personal to discuss the struggles that come with success.